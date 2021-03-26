Online transactions for Massachusetts RMV unavailable Saturday

(WWLP) – All online transactions for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will be unavailable on Saturday.
According to the Massachusetts RMV, all transactions will be unavailable from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. due to RMV system maintenance.
The following is a list of RMV locations in western Massachusetts:
- Chicopee RMV Service Center for registration drop off only – 1011 Chicopee Street
- Greenfield AAA (limited RMV services) – 91 Main Street
- Hadley AAA (limited RMV services) – 458 Russell Street
- North Adams RMV Service Center (Appointments and registration drop off) – 33 Main Street
- Pittsfield AAA (limited RMV services) – 660 Merrill Road
- Pittsfield RMV Service Center (commercial registration drop off and appointments) – 333 East Street
- Springfield AAA (limited RMV services) 1891 Wilbraham Road
- Springfield RMV Service Center 1250 St. James Avenue
- West Springfield AAA (limited RMV services)