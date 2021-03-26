Online transactions for Massachusetts RMV unavailable Saturday

(WWLP) – All online transactions for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will be unavailable on Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts RMV, all transactions will be unavailable from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. due to RMV system maintenance.

All online transactions will be unavailable on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. due to RMV system maintenance. pic.twitter.com/xxq4wJ9UzZ — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) March 25, 2021

The following is a list of RMV locations in western Massachusetts: