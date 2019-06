SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s crackdown on selling alcohol to minors is showing signs of success.

The Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission has conducted compliance checks at nearly 2,000 licensed establishments across Massachusetts.

During these checks, a minor attempts to buy alcohol from the establishment, to see if the clerk will sell to them. If alcohol is sold, the establishment fails the check.

So far this year, only 3-percent of establishments have failed.