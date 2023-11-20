GOSNOLD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are several tight-knit communities spread across Massachusetts, but according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, none are as small as a town found on one of the Elizabeth Islands of Dukes County.

Located off the coast of New Bedford, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that in 2022, only 64 people lived in the state’s smallest city, Gosnold. Most residents live in the village of Cuttyhunk, while a majority of the land is owned by the Forbes family.

The entire town only encompasses about 13 square miles, with a one-room schoolhouse and Town Hall on Cuttyhunk Island. According to records, there is only one school-aged student in Griswold, who attends Falmouth Public Schools.

Bartholomew Gosnold was among the first Europeans to become aware of the Elizabeth Islands and attempted to establish a trading post on Cuttyhunk but later abandoned it and returned home. Gosnold was settled in the early 1600s by Thomas Mayhew, Sr. which was claimed by the Wampanoag Native Americans until 1658.

Other cities that are among some of the state’s smallest include Monroe, Mount Washington, and New Ashford. Monroe is the second smallest town, located in Franklin County with 115 people living there. Berkshire County has the third smallest town, Mount Washington with 157 residents.

In Hampshire County, Middlefield ranks #6 with the smallest population of 388. The smallest town in Hampden County is Tolland, there are 467 residents recorded on the U.S. Census.

Massachusetts’ population is 6,981,974. Middlesex County had the largest population in the state last year, with 1,617,105 residents. Besides Boston, Worcester was the second largest city followed by Springfield.