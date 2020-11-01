Only a few days left to mail, drop off ballot for November election

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, roughly 50 percent of all registered voters have already cast their ballot in Massachusetts.

A few key deadlines have already passed including registering to vote and applying for a mail-in ballot but there are still some steps you can take.

Voting in person on November 3rd is of course still available. In Springfield, polls will be open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

If you requested your mail-in ballot, you have until November 3rd to mail it in. It needs to be postmarked on November 3rd to be considered valid. Election officials recommend you send it in as soon as possible. You can also drop off your mail-in ballot to a drop off box placed in your community.

The Springfield ballot box is scheduled to reopen Sunday morning after the city followed a recommendation by the Secretary of the Commonwealth to close the ballot boxes during Halloween.

William Galvin put out the warning to election officials across the state to clear out their drop boxes before Halloween night. Springfield Mayor Sarno said they chose to listen to that advice and the ballot box was closed at noon on Saturday.

In this election, we’ve already seen a ballot vandalism attempt in Boston. 39-year-old Worldly Armand was charged in connection with setting fire a ballot drop box holding 122 ballots. 87 were still legible.