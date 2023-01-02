(WWLP) – Residents within western Massachusetts will be able to begin burning brush between January 15th and May 1st, depending on weather conditions.

Before the brush is allowed to be burnt, permission from the town in which you plan to burn the brush is to be obtained first.

To fill out a permit on the day you want to burn the brush can be found here for Hampshire and Hampden Counties.

Towns in Hampshire and Hampden Counties this permit will be accessible to:

Belchertown (You must first register with the town and pay $15 that covers the entire burning season)

Goshen

Williamsburg

Hampden

Wilbraham

Ludlow

East Longmeadow

For Berkshire County click here. Towns in Berkshire County this permit will be accessible to:

Adams

Becket

Blandford

Cheshire

Dalton

Egremont

Great Barrington

Hancock

Lanesborough

Lee

Lenox

Monterey

New Ashford

New Marlborough

Otis

Peru

Pittsfield

Richmond

Sheffield

Stockbridge

Tolland

Tyringham

Washington

West Stockbridge

Williamstown

Windsor

To obtain a permit in Franklin County click here. Greenfield residents are to pre-register with the city before receiving a permit. Hawley, Monroe, and Orange are towns that are not offering permits through the system.

The site is accessible between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Permit selections are to depend on weather conditions.

According to Mass.gov, these are some regulations to keep in mind: