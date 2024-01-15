WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is the last day in most states to sign up for health insurance coverage, or make changes to current coverage, under the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as “Obamacare.”

The open enrollment deadline was extended a day since Monday was a federal holiday. Open enrollment began on November 1. New coverage will begin on February 1.

“So far, over 75,000 residents have transitioned into Health Connector coverage,” said MA Health Connector Executive Director, Audrey Morse Gasteier. “We continue to reach and cover people who are found ineligible for MassHealth during the redetermination process and now need new coverage.”

MassHealth lost about 203,000 members from the eligibility redetermination process. “I have been in that situation where we had straight MassHealth and ended up losing eligibility for that because income levels were too high. We had to go to a connecter care insurance,” said Cynthia Eheander of West Springfield. “It can be really hard for people who are in those different guidelines.”

It’s still unclear if all individuals cut from MassHealth have found employer or connecter plans or are just risking penalties without coverage. Eheander says the high cost of health care might affect their choices of insurance. “People end up choosing like well do I pay my health insurance or do I pay something else, and it can be really difficult especially if you have a family and when you have a lot of other expenses,” she expressed.

Nearly 20 million people have already signed up for health insurance this year through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. That’s a record-breaking number.

