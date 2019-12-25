Open Pantry Community provides free dinner on Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The homeless, the hungry and the lonely sat side by side on Christmas day as guests of the Open Pantry Community Services of Springfield.

Three significant times each year, Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday and Christmas day, Open Pantry volunteers serve dinner to hundreds of men and women. Most are homeless but some come for the companionship this gathering has to offer.

Margaret Zysz told 22News, “I’d be home alone, I couldn’t get a hold of my son this morning. I wished him a merry Christmas, but I would be home alone so this is a lovely place to go.”

Hundreds more Christmas dinners for people who couldn’t leave their homes were delivered by a team of volunteers to homes throughout the Springfield area.

Mitchen Johnson has been delivering these meals for more than 10 years. Johnson told 22News, their efforts are truly appreciated.