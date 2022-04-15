BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was Opening Day at Fenway Park, and despite the game not quite going the way Sox fans hoped, people were just excited to be back in the ballpark.

22News was at Friday’s game and spoke to fans who were excited to be back for opening day.

Chris Gosetti from Rhode Island told 22News, “it’s awesome that we’re back here at Fenway. It’s awesome. It’s the best team in Major League Baseball as far as I’m concerned.”

Players and fans alike took to the centerfield tonight to start the season right. This game was Boston’s first full-capacity home opener since 2019 and two years later fans celebrated a momentous day at the 110-year-old park.

The MLB paid also paid homage to the legendary Jackie Robinson on Jackie Robinson Day, with players across the league wearing number 42.

After two years fans are back at Fenway for opening day. Ready to enjoy the atmosphere, the company, the history, and of course a good game.

Fenway Park has made some adjustments for the new season. From lifting public health restrictions to allowing fans to have easy access to payments via card to improve the fan experience.

Chris Gosetti continued, “I bleed Red Sox. That’s all that matters. We bleed Red Sox.”

Although the Red Sox were not victorious tonight against the twins, fans still bleed Red Sox and look forward to a comeback and an eventful season.