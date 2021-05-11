Opening day for Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s opening day for the Worcester Red Sox Tuesday at Polar Park!

After 47 years as the PawSox in Rhode Island, the team will play their first game as the WooSox inside the newly built $160 million ballpark. Capacity at the ballpark is set to just 2,400 fans.

Local businesses in Worcester told our sister station WPRI that they are hopeful this team will bring new life to the neighborhood.

“It’s really cool that it’s within earshot. You can actually hear the announcers from inside the store sometimes,” Ethan Gilbert from Green Zone Smoke Shop said.

“I don’t know the full extent of the plan, but I know they’re going to keep going and going, and why not? Why not? We can use it here in Worcester,” Bill Lauden from Leather-Smith added.

The team is 2-4 so far this season after a six-day, road series against the Buffalo Bisons.

The WooSox play against the Syracuse Mets and first pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. Governor Baker is set to join Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and WooSox Owner and Chairman Larry Lucchino for the inaugural opening day at 2:30 p.m.

22News anchor Don Shipman will be reporting live from Worcester Tuesday night on 22News starting at 5PM.