BOSTON (WWLP) – Single-game tickets for Boston Red Sox will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, January 11th at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for individual games start at $20 and will fluctuate based on demand and variables such as the date, number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions. The Sox will begin the season on March 28th in Seattle against the Mariners. Opening Day at Fenway Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th against the Baltimore Orioles.

Special events and giveaways for the first 7,500 fans that enter the ballpark include the following:

4/9: Opening Day Schedule Magnet, presented by Gulf – All Fans

Opening Day Schedule Magnet, presented by Gulf – All Fans 4/12: Bello City Connect Bobblehead, presented by Bank of America

Bello City Connect Bobblehead, presented by Bank of America 4/15: Patriots’ Day Replica Jersey, presented by Coca-Cola

Patriots’ Day Replica Jersey, presented by Coca-Cola 4/18: Kids Run the Bases, presented by L.L.Bean

Kids Run the Bases, presented by L.L.Bean 4/18: Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband, presented by Heinz

Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband, presented by Heinz 5/12: Moms and Kids Run the Bases, presented by L.L.Bean

Moms and Kids Run the Bases, presented by L.L.Bean 5/12: Sherpa Belt Bag, presented by JetBlue

Sherpa Belt Bag, presented by JetBlue 5/14: Casas ‘Yoga’ Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola

Casas ‘Yoga’ Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola 5/25: Sunglasses, presented by STIHL