Opioid hospital visits drop in Massachusetts, crisis still remains doctors say

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts hospitals track patient visits related to opioids.

A drop in opioid hospital visits occurred between 2016 and 2017: it was the first decline since 2010.

But Baystate Franklin Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer told 22News, it’s important to understand the opioid crisis remains a crisis here in Massachusetts.

Dr. Kinan Hreib said public education has helped people recognize that this is not simply an addiction issue, but a medical issue that needs to be treated as a medical condition.

“It’s not only us,” Dr. Hreib explained. “The community in general, the police, community health workers including social workers and other physicians have to really be instrumental in changing the way we think about opioid-use disorders.”

Dr. Hreib told 22News, the number of opioid-related deaths has increased in Massachusetts, and is nearly double the national average.

Dr. Hreib quoted research that shows 5 percent of the state’s population has opioid-use disorders, which he said is close to the number of patients who have diabetes.