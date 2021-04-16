Orange man dies after being hit by two vehicles on I-190

STERLING, Mass. (WWLP) – A 29-year-old man from Orange has died after he was struck in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

According the Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, an early investigation showed the Orange man was driving a 2019 Subaru WRX southbound on I-190 when his vehicle went out of control for unknown reasons around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. The vehicle crossed the median into the northbound lane and received a flat tire. The driver and his passenger, a 28-year-old Gardner man moved the Subaru into the northbound breakdown lane and got out of the vehicle.

The victim was walking near the median strip in the middle of the road when a vehicle hit him. The vehicle did not stop and drove away. Moments later, a second vehicle hit the victim. That driver, a 37-year-old Leominster women, stopped and remained at the accident site.

The Orange man was sent to Leominster Hospital where he died. No other people were injured in the accidents.

The accident is still under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County.

If you have any information on the incident or the vehicle that drove off, you are asked to contact State Police.