Oregon removed from the Massachusetts travel order’s low-risk list

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Oregon has been removed to the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.

According to the Mass.gov website, Oregon was removed from the lower-risk states effective 12:01 a.m. on September 26th. If you are to travel from this west coast state to Massachusetts, you are required to fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days.

Oregon was added to the list three weeks ago, back on September 5th. In order to stay on the travel friendly list, a state must meet two criteria, an average daily cases per 100K below 6 and a positive test rate below 5 percent.

Back in July, Gov. Charlie Baker implemented a travel ban and it initially included nearly every state in the US except for those in New England. In order to get off the restricted list, states have to have a positive test rate of 5 percent or below.

Low-risk states currently are:

Colorado

Connecticut

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Vermont

Washington

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state, not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result in a $500 fine per day.