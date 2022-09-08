SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that the primaries have finished, voters are looking forward to the state elections in November.

Stavros Center for Independent Living is hosting a drop-by event where people can register to vote and educate themselves on how to cast their vote. The event is from 10 to 3 at the organization’s Springfield location on Berkshire Avenue.

Stavros is a non-profit organization that focuses on giving people with disabilities the tools to take charge of their life choices, act on their own behalf, and overcome situations that reduce their potential for independence. This includes the right to vote. Most Massachusetts residents are now eligible to vote by mail without an excuse.

Stavros says the mail-in ballot is very useful as it can be difficult for people with disabilities to get to the polling place. 22News spoke with Basil Maurice, peer advocate counselor for the organization, “historically people with disabilities have a low voter turnout, so we’re doing our part to try and promote so that people with disabilities can show up, and vote and have a say in what goes on in government.”

The elections are on November 8th. If you’d like to mail your ballot in, you must register to do so by November 1st.