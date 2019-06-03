Organizations against gun violence call for more crime data collection

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of ‘March for Our Lives’ called on state lawmakers to collect more information regarding the sale and trade of firearms.

House Bill 20-40 would require the Executive Office of Public Safety to conduct a report every other year on all crimes involving firearms.

Groups like ‘Moms Demand Action’ and the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence hope lawmakers will work with them to reduce gun deaths in the Commonwealth.

Madeline Ranalli told 22News, “We see this as a really interesting opportunity to give a fuller, more broad picture of the gun violence epidemic in Massachusetts.”

The activists hope to see the source of guns used in crimes in Massachusetts.

“I think the point of this is to do a better analysis of it so that we can have that understanding and be able to report back to the media, to the public in general,” Ruth Zakarin said. “Where are these guns coming from and then develop strategies to get at these guns at the source.”

The Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts (GOAL) said they oppose the bill because many of the guns reported weren’t actually used in a crime. They say guns get miscategorized as crime-related when people want guns removed from their homes.

GOAL said that discrepancy could skew the data.

Right now, Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, and lawmakers haven’t said whether they plan to pass more gun regulations this session.

