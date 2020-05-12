Phase 1 of reopening: Limited industries to resume operation with strict restrictions

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A four-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy was announced by Governor Baker Monday.

Phase one of the plan is to allow limited industries to resume operation with strict restrictions. Under the plan, certain businesses and activities with a lower rick of COVID-19 transmission will open in earlier phases.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole Lachapelle, a member of the states reopening advisory board told 22News that the timing between each phase is influenced by the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

It was not announced which industries will be reopened first, but Governor Baker made it clear that our lives will not return to normal until a vaccine is developed or treatment is found. More details about the reopening plan are expected to be announced this week.