“Our Revolution” rally held outside Congressman Neal’s office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protesters are urging Congressman Richard Neal to support President Biden’s massive infrastructure plan.

A group named “Our Revolution” wants Neal to use his position as Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to push for progressive priorities. The advocates are demanding the expansion of Medicare and protecting workers’ rights to organize with this bill.

But one issue they’re especially firm on, ending fossil fuel subsidies.

“You don’t have to see much of the news these days to see the flooding on the East Coast and the fires on the West Coast to know that we have a climate emergency that we have to deal with. It’s time to put the money in solar and other kinds of alternative energies.” Russell Freedman, Lanesborough



The Senate passed the bill last month and the House aims to approve the bill next month.