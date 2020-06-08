Outdoor recreational areas allowed to reopen during Phase 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Phase 2 of Governor Baker’s plan to reopen the state begins Monday, children will be able to head to playgrounds and participate in sports programs.

Outdoor recreation areas such as playgrounds, splash pads, miniature golf, driving ranges, batting cages, and climbing walls can all reopen as of Monday. Sports teams, from professional to local youth leagues, can also begin practicing.

22News spoke to one grandparent who was at the playground in Forest Park with her grandchildren, “We’ve been stuck in the house for a while. And now having them here, having fun, they feel good, and they enjoying the weather and the park.”

Other outdoor recreation areas such as walking and bike trials, picnic areas, and dog parks also reopened, but the governor is reminding residents to continue to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings.