Over 100 million Capital One customers affected by data breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former software engineer is accused of breaking into Capital One’s server and gaining access to the customer information.

More than 100 million Capital One customers had their accounts and credit card applications compromised in one of the largest data breaches ever.

It’s believed 140,000 social security numbers, 80,000 account numbers, and an unknown number of names, addresses, and credit scores were accessed across the U.S. and Canada.

A local man told 22News he doesn’t pay his bills online for fear of someone stealing his identity.

“So it’s just playing the game. You can find something that’s better, but they’ll always find something that’s better. So you gotta stay a step ahead of the program,” said Dino Brunitti.

Capital One said they do not believe the information was used for fraud, but free credit monitoring and identity protection are being offered to anyone affected.

They will be reaching out to customers who were likely impacted.

