More than 35,000 given COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts so far, DPH reports

BOSTON (WWLP) – At least 30,000 people in Massachusetts have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to a Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report released by the Department of Public Health.

The report, which will be released every Thursday along with the state’s daily and weekly COVID-19 updates, gives a breakdown of the number of vaccines administered, the doses of vaccines shipped to the state, cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to counties, the age group and race of those vaccinated, the practice/employment of those vaccinated, and the vaccine type (Pfizer, Moderna).

The state’s vaccination report shows a total of 35,618 people have received the first dose of a vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses and have been approved by the FDA for emergency authorization use.

As of Thursday, 59,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been shipped to Massachusetts along with 87,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which arrived within the past seven days. In total, 146,675 COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to Massachusetts so far.

Breakdown of Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to western Massachusetts counties:

Berkshire County: 3,725

Franklin County: 500

Hampden County: 6,825

Hampshire County: 1,800

Please note that Franklin county has the lowest vaccine distribution as a percentage of the county population in the whole state.

The doses administered by age group:

0-19 years old: 91

20-29 years old: 5,896

30-49 years old: 15,681

50-69 years old: 13,235

70+: 715

According to the state’s data, no one has been fully vaccinated (received second dose) as of December 24, 2020.





A breakdown of ethnicity shows 19,712 white people have received a first dose of the vaccine, 6,794 in the Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaska Native communities, 5,341 in the multi-race community, 1,367 in the Hispanic community, 1,487 in the Asian community and 917 in the black community.

The vaccination data also shows that 26,332 hospital workers across the Commonwealth have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Here is the full Massachusetts vaccination report.