Overdose deaths drop in Massachusetts for second year in a row

BOSTON (WWLP) - According to the Department of Public Health Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts declined by four percent in 2018.

There were 1,974 overdose deaths in Massachusetts last year; 82 fewer than in 2017.

Lawmakers attribute the drop to statewide rehabilitation programs and wider access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan.

"For example, universal access to Narcan is helping reduce the death rate, we need to keep our foot on the gas, with continuing access to Narcan, this is not the time to let up, this is the time to double down on efforts to confront this crisis," Senator Lesser said.

While the death rate continues to fall, lawmakers agree that more can be done to rid the Commonwealth of the deadly drug fentynal.

"And many of the people who are unfortunately addicted are getting batches of heroin that are laced with fentynal and the fentynal is really the drug right now or part of the drug right now that we're seeing that causes so many deaths," Senator Welch said.

Governor Baker has filed legislation to give police departments more tools to crack down on Fentanyl traffickers.

In a bipartisan effort, lawmakers also want to increase prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery programs for addicts across the state.

Governor Baker included $266 million in the budget for substance misuse treatment programs.