Overdose deaths drop in Massachusetts for second year in a row
BOSTON (WWLP) - According to the Department of Public Health Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts declined by four percent in 2018.
There were 1,974 overdose deaths in Massachusetts last year; 82 fewer than in 2017.
Lawmakers attribute the drop to statewide rehabilitation programs and wider access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan.
"For example, universal access to Narcan is helping reduce the death rate, we need to keep our foot on the gas, with continuing access to Narcan, this is not the time to let up, this is the time to double down on efforts to confront this crisis," Senator Lesser said.
While the death rate continues to fall, lawmakers agree that more can be done to rid the Commonwealth of the deadly drug fentynal.
"And many of the people who are unfortunately addicted are getting batches of heroin that are laced with fentynal and the fentynal is really the drug right now or part of the drug right now that we're seeing that causes so many deaths," Senator Welch said.
Governor Baker has filed legislation to give police departments more tools to crack down on Fentanyl traffickers.
In a bipartisan effort, lawmakers also want to increase prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery programs for addicts across the state.
Governor Baker included $266 million in the budget for substance misuse treatment programs.
Local News
World News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Reward fund grows to $10K for information on burned dog 'Tommie'
- Perennial presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche has died
- Congress re-asserting war making powers with Yemen vote
- Trump warns of landmines in budget deal
Trending Stories
Video Center
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather App
The most powerful weather app in western Mass. with personal forecasts, alerts, and radar from the 22News Storm Team.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Text Alerts
Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.Read More »
-
Email Alerts
Sign up for Breaking News, Weather, Daily News, I-Team and Traffic Alerts emails from 22News.Read More »