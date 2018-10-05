Overtime hours under review following suspension of Environmental Police chief

Several Massachusetts Environmental Police officers have been accused of spending their overtime hours at home instead of patrolling state parks, investigators are now looking for answers from their supervisors.

Massachusetts Environmental Police Colonel James McGinn was suspended without pay Thursday.

An Energy and Environmental Affairs spokesman said an internal investigation will take place to review operational issues in the Environmental Police under McGinn’s supervision.

A 2016 report showed that Environmental Police officers were logging overtime hours while spending large portions of their work-day at home.

Governor Charlie Baker defended the state agency, saying officers are dealing with issues surrounding split shifts, which is appropriate in many cases.

Baker also said Environmental Police officers have done a lot to clean up their act over the last few years, especially when it comes to issues surrounding overtime pay.

Critics said Baker’s decision to hire McGinn was an act of patronage after McGinn served as his campaign driver during the 2014 election.

Baker denied those claims, saying he’s known McGinn for years, and his accomplishments at the state police and FEMA qualify him for the position.

The Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs declined to comment any further on the investigation but said that Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Abdal-Khabir will be leading the Environmental police until further notice.

In the midst of overtime abuse allegations, Gov. Baker called for GPS trackers to be installed in all Environmental Police vehicles.