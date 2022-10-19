STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured owl was captured and taken to a wildlife clinic to be evaluated.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, on Monday night dispatch received a report of an injured owl on Charlton Road. Officer Hoffman found the owl and with the assistance of Animal Control Officer Connors, captured it. The owl was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic Tuesday morning for evaluation and treatment.

(Sturbridge Police Department)

There is no immediate word on the owl’s condition, but Sturbridge police are hoping for a speedy recovery.