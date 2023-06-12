BOSTON (WWLP) – The owner and distributor of a Greenfield ice cream company has been ordered to return funds to investors and fined for violating Massachusetts laws, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

In a news release sent to 22News from Secretary Galvin’s Office, Snows Acquisition, LLC, the proprietor of Barts and Snows Ice Cream Co., is ordered to return $60,000 to investors who were sold unregistered percentage interests in the financially distressed company, by its founder and manager, Thomas K. Schmidt.

In addition, the company is ordered to pay an administrative fine of $50,000 for the violations

of state laws.

Schmidt created Snows in 2016 and according to the consent order, he sold $225,000 in “percentage interests” in the business to individuals he identified as family and friends. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Offices says Schmidt was not licensed to sell securities in Massachusetts, nor were any of the percentage interests registered with the Securities Division.

On June 2nd, Schmidt admitted to the facts set forth in a consent order and also admitted to using the company’s business account to write nearly $25,000 in checks to himself during the time in which the unregistered securities were being sold, claiming that the money was compensation for acting as the business’s manager.

Barts Ice Cream, previously known as Snows Nice Cream, is sold at the company’s “Scoop Shop” in Greenfield and at more than 400 locations throughout New England grocery stores including in grocery stores such as Stop & Shop, Big Y World Class Market, and Whole Foods Market, convenience stores and specialty food outlets.

“I strongly encourage anyone considering an investment to contact my Securities Division and check on its legitimacy, even if the person selling the investment is someone they know personally,” Galvin said today. “Unfortunately, due to the financial situation of this business, these investors will be able to recoup only a portion of the money they invested.”