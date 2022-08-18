PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Palmer, who enjoys fishing, is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Sean Sullivan of Palmer has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game on August 4. He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his ticket at Sandri located on 776 North King St. in Northampton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “4,000,000 Spectacular” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket. Sean’s ticket is the fourth $1 million prize winner out of 5, there is one remaining chance to win $4 million.