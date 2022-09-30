PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Lucky for Life grand prize winning ticket was sold at a package store in Palmer.

The $25,000 a year for life grand prize was claimed on Friday, September 16th by Joppu Lukose of Palmer. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers on his Quic Pic of the drawing that took place on September 13th. Joppu chose the cash option for its winnings, and they received a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes.

12-15-28-29-48

Lucky Ball: 4 Massachusetts State Lottery Lucky for Life 9/13/22 winning numbers

The winning ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer & Wine located at 1478 N. Main St. in Palmer. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life tickets are $2 each and drawings are seven nights a week.