LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pan-Mass Challenge announced Thursday that it will be holding a new off-road charitable cycling event called “PMC Unpaved.” The event, which is described as a “first-of-its-kind” gravel ride, will take place on Saturday, October 1.

PMC Unpaved will include 30- and 50-mile options, dubbed “The Raven” and “The Eagle,” respectively. Both routes will start and end at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, 6 Hawthorne Road, in Lenox.

Event organizers said the ride will bring together 500 new and existing riders for a fun and challenging course that will raise money for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This year, the PMC has a fundraising goal of $66 million.

Registration for PMC Unpaved opened to the public in May but is still available online. Rider check-in and entertainment will take place tonight, Friday, September 30, and Saturday’s ride kicks off at 9 a.m.