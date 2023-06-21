WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Panera is bringing back two seasonal menu items including lobster in cafes across the Northeast.
The Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese are now available in Massachusetts for a limited time. Prices vary per location however, they are an average of $22.99 each. The Lobster Roll has lobster claw and knuckle meat, tossed in a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing, on a New England Roll. The Lobster Mac & Cheese features Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese topped with buttered claw & knuckle lobster meat and seasoned Panko® bread crumbs.
The following states rolled out the new menu items in time for summer:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- Maryland
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
Panera locations in western Mass.:
- Riverdale Shops in West Springfield
- Chicopee Marketplace in Chicopee
- Heritage Park Plaza in East Longmeadow
- Stateline Plaza in Enfield, Conn.