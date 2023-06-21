WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Panera is bringing back two seasonal menu items including lobster in cafes across the Northeast.

The Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese are now available in Massachusetts for a limited time. Prices vary per location however, they are an average of $22.99 each. The Lobster Roll has lobster claw and knuckle meat, tossed in a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing, on a New England Roll. The Lobster Mac & Cheese features Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese topped with buttered claw & knuckle lobster meat and seasoned Panko® bread crumbs.

The following states rolled out the new menu items in time for summer:

Connecticut

Delaware

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Maine

Maryland

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Panera locations in western Mass.: