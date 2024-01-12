WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – January is National Soup Month, and what better way to celebrate than with America’s favorite, broccoli cheddar?

Panera Bread is recognizing National Soup Month by offering a cup of soup for $1 with a purchase of any entree at participating locations through the app. Customers may redeem the offer once per transaction using code SOUP at checkout.

Vegetarian Autumn Squash Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

Bistro French Onion Soup

Courtesy of Panera

According to Panera, broccoli cheddar soup ranks #1 in every state except in Minnesota with cream of chicken and wild rice as their #1 pick. Coming in as the second most popular soup is homestyle chicken noodle soup followed by creamy tomato soup.

There are four Panera locations in western Massachusetts including Enfield, Connecticut. A location in Springfield is scheduled to open in the fall located on East Columbus Ave.

Chicopee: 601 Memorial Drive

Hadley: 351 Russell Street

West Springfield: 935 Riverdale Street

East Longmeadow: 450 North Main Street

Enfield: 130 Elm Street