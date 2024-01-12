WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – January is National Soup Month, and what better way to celebrate than with America’s favorite, broccoli cheddar?

Panera Bread is recognizing National Soup Month by offering a cup of soup for $1 with a purchase of any entree at participating locations through the app. Customers may redeem the offer once per transaction using code SOUP at checkout.

  • Vegetarian Autumn Squash Soup
  • Broccoli Cheddar Soup
  • Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
  • Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
  • Creamy Tomato Soup
  • Bistro French Onion Soup
Courtesy of Panera

According to Panera, broccoli cheddar soup ranks #1 in every state except in Minnesota with cream of chicken and wild rice as their #1 pick. Coming in as the second most popular soup is homestyle chicken noodle soup followed by creamy tomato soup.

There are four Panera locations in western Massachusetts including Enfield, Connecticut. A location in Springfield is scheduled to open in the fall located on East Columbus Ave.

  • Chicopee: 601 Memorial Drive
  • Hadley: 351 Russell Street
  • West Springfield: 935 Riverdale Street
  • East Longmeadow: 450 North Main Street
  • Enfield: 130 Elm Street

