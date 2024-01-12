WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – January is National Soup Month, and what better way to celebrate than with America’s favorite, broccoli cheddar?
Panera Bread is recognizing National Soup Month by offering a cup of soup for $1 with a purchase of any entree at participating locations through the app. Customers may redeem the offer once per transaction using code SOUP at checkout.
- Vegetarian Autumn Squash Soup
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup
- Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
- Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
- Creamy Tomato Soup
- Bistro French Onion Soup
According to Panera, broccoli cheddar soup ranks #1 in every state except in Minnesota with cream of chicken and wild rice as their #1 pick. Coming in as the second most popular soup is homestyle chicken noodle soup followed by creamy tomato soup.
There are four Panera locations in western Massachusetts including Enfield, Connecticut. A location in Springfield is scheduled to open in the fall located on East Columbus Ave.
- Chicopee: 601 Memorial Drive
- Hadley: 351 Russell Street
- West Springfield: 935 Riverdale Street
- East Longmeadow: 450 North Main Street
- Enfield: 130 Elm Street
