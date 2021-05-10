Paranormal tv crew detects human remains, State Police investigate

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police conducted an investigation after a crew from a paranormal investigation television show detected human remains under the floor of an unfinished basement.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, members of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) excavated part of an unfinished basement of a three-story building after a cadaver dog (human-remains detection dog) and ground penetrating sonar from a paranormal investigation team detected an anomaly underground.

On April 29, Troopers from the State Police Special Emergency Response Team excavated several feet down in the ground and found no human remains. SERT did find a large amount of groundwater that was later determined by a private ground radar contractor that the flowing groundwater most likely caused the detection of human remains.

