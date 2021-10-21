Parents urged to discuss driving dangers with children

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s time to address safe driving habits with your teen drivers. The National Teen Driver Safety Week campaign is currently underway for the 14th year, urging parents to engage in conversations about driving dangers.

“It’s really concerning, cause when your child gets their drivers license you don’t want them to feel intimidated by someone that’s tailgating or someone that’s using their phone,” said Theresa Carmody.

In 2019, nearly 2,400 teenagers were killed in car crashes nationwide. Statistics show that some teens are at an especially higher risk, including teen boy drivers, and newly licensed drivers.