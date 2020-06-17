New England Patriots challenging students to read over the summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are ready to motivate your children to read over the summer.

The teams Red Between the Lines, Summer Reading Blitz launched Tuesday with some exciting rewards for the state’s book wormiest children.

Students are challenged to spend 1,500 minutes reading this summer. Completing the challenge enters readers to win exclusive prizes, including a virtual meet and greet with a Patriots player and autographed memorabilia.

The program includes six additional challenges.

Reading logs must be submitted by email to education@patriots.com by September 1.

You can learn more about the program at www.patriots.com/RBT.