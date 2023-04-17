CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – First celebrated in 1894, the day commemorates the start of the American Revolution as well as a compromise between competing efforts by the towns of Lexington and Concord to mark the day with their own names.

Its origins go back to the Revolutionary War. You may remember the poem from Longfellow that begins:

“Listen, my children, and you shall hear

Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,

On the 18th of April in ’75,

hardly a man is now alive,

who remembers that famous day and year.”

The next day, the Battles Of Lexington and Concord took place, the first battles of the American Revolution in 1775.

In 1894, the Lexington Historical Society petitioned the Massachusetts State Legislature to proclaim April 19th as “Lexington Day.” Concord countered with “Concord Day.”

And it was Governor Frederic T. Greenhalge who decided on the compromise and called it Patriots’ Day.

Since 1969, it has been observed on the third Monday in April. We also consider this to be Marathon Monday and since the Boston Marathon has been run on every Patriots’ Day since 1897.