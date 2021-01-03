Patriots play last game of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NFL season ends today for the new England Patriots and they will host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in the final game of their regular season.

It’s been a disappointing year for the Patriots, a team that had injuries and a number of COVID-19 infections.

Cam Newton replaced Tom Brady as a quarterback, and several key defensive players also chose not to play before the season started.

New England is 6-9 on the year and they’ll be missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

They will try to end the year on a winning note.

The kickoff against the Jets is at 1 p.m.