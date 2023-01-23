MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will conduct a public meeting on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 9am.

One item on the agenda is the Surrender of Charter for Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee. The school announced they will be closing at the end of this school year after the Board of Trustees of the school voted to surrender the school’s charter to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The decision was made based on low enrollment and the school’s financial condition.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found here. The in-person meeting will be held at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 75 Pleasant Street, in Malden and will also be streamed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/22459134.