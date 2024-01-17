WRENTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a deadly pedestrian crash involving a plow on Route 1 in Wrentham Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim was struck by an SUV, and the driver of that car stayed at the crash and cooperated with police. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the victim was struck a second time by a pick-up truck that had a plow attachment on it.

Police said that they have identified the driver of the pick-up truck, but the investigation is on-going.

The road was closed for some time after the crash but has since reopened.