SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From Springfield to Amherst, we’ve seen a number of pedestrian crashes in recent weeks. So what are ways to protect yourself? What’s being done to stop these crashes?

22News was at UMass Amherst with what’s happening across our area.

The university has hired a firm to take a look at ways to make campus safer. That after two pedestrian crashes left one student dead. But drive down to Springfield and you’ll soon notice some changes happening there as well.

Wilbraham road here in Springfield was the site of a deadly pedestrian crash last week. However, construction is already underway to try and prevent more tragedies like this one from happening.

Jesse Lederman, Councilor at Large and Chairman of the Maintenance and Development Committee said, “That will be done in the next month and then an additional HAWK signal will be put up”

That’s Springfield City Councilor at Large Jesse Lederman. He is the Chairman of the Maintenance and Development committee. He said work will also start soon on State Street. That’s where a number of deadly pedestrian crashes have occurred, particularly near the library. He said this month temporary structures are set to go up, narrowing the four-lane street to just two and putting a crossing area by the library.

According to the national highway traffic safety admin, you should try to use the sidewalk as much as possible and if you do actually have to cross the road you should make sure you look both ways and use a crosswalk.

Jesse Lederman added, “Even though we can lower the speed limit, and increase traffic patrols, at the end of the day if we do not make a physical change to the terrain, people are not going to slow down. We know that on State Street that has been a serious issue.”

Councilor at Large Lederman said they will hold a committee meeting at the beginning of may to review how those temporary measures worked and if they can move towards construction.