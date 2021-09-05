People hit the pike early to avoid Labor Day travel

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — 22News stopped by the Ludlow Plaza on Sunday to talk with holiday travelers, hitting the road for Labor Day Weekend.

“I’m on my way home from Pangaea Puddle up in Canajoharie, NY we were at a USA water ski tournament, and my daughter and I are on our way home,” Dan Lausten from Marlboro.

For many, the road home, wouldn’t be possible without the Mass Pike, but some are trying to get ahead of Monday’s traffic.

“Oh I would think the traffic would be terrible tomorrow,” Beth Welch from Barrington, Rhode Island said.

According to MassDOT, people should expect traffic out on the roads this long weekend and make sure they travel during off-peak times to avoid it.

Gas prices are on average $3.05 in Massachusetts. According to AAA, that’s up a cent from last week and 89 cents more than last year.

On top of gas prices and traffic, people also need to consider COVID in their trips. The CDC is still advising people who are not vaccinated to stay home.