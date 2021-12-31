People re-infected with Omicron report fewer symptoms than first COVID-19 infection

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We begin New Year’s Eve with the rising COVID-19 case count just before the new year, largely due to the Omicron variant.

New data has emerged showing that people who recover from COVID-19, can still contract Omicron but their symptoms may be reduced.

A small CDC study found that people re-infected with Omicron had fewer symptoms than they did during their first COVID-19 infection. None reported a loss of taste or smell while infected with Omicron, and the symptoms they did have were very mild. Although a reinfection can happen, infectious disease experts still say they are not common.

“There have been reports of that, and we have seen that but its not very common. After an infection, you get more immunity if you survive the infection,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center.

The Omicron variant however appears to be increasing the re-infection risk. Researchers in the U.K. said preliminary data is showing that the risk may be five times greater than that of Delta but they also said a hospitalization from Omicron is two thirds less likely.

The CDC also indicated that the length of time before symptoms set in, for Omicron may be only three days, versus four or more.