BOSTON (WWLP) – Follow the Peregrine falcons that have nested on the Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House in Boston.

A live feed is available from Marriott that shows the birds nested at the top of the building’s 100-year-old clock tower, 30 floors above the streets of Boston. They can also be seen by guests of the Marriott flying around the 26th-floor observation deck.

Since 1987, more than 100 Peregrine falcon chicks have fledged the nest at Marriott as they were being cared for by Mass Audubon and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Each year MassWildlife visits nest sites and bands chicks in late spring and early summer.

Peregrine falcons nest on a wide range of modern structures including buildings, bridges, quarries, and cell towers. They are known for their dive speeds of over 240 miles per hour, the fastest animal on the planet.

Live Falcon Cameras across Massachusetts

Falcon camera on the Gillis Bridge, Newburyport

MassWildlife and MassDOT installed a falcon nest box and a camera. The camera takes a picture every 15 minutes.

Falcon camera on the Clock Tower of the Custom House, Boston

Peregrines have been nesting at this site for over 20 years. Since this nest box is sheltered, it has one of the most successful records of chick production in the eastern U.S.

Falcon camera on Fox Hall Dorm at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell

Peregrines have nested on top of Fox Hall since 2007. The female falcon, Merri, was able to find a new mate after her previous one, Mack, died unexpectedly in June of 2014.

Falcon camera on Du Bois Library at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Peregrines have nested successfully on the roof of the Du Bois Library since 2003.

Falcon camera on Monarch Place, Springfield

Peregrine falcons have nested at this site for many years.

Falcon Camera at the New Balance old mill clock tower, Lawrence

The Ayer Mill clock tower, one of the largest chiming 4-sided clock tower in the world, has been a nest site for peregrine falcons since 2002.

According to MassWildlife, as of 2020, at least 46 nesting pairs are known in Massachusetts. Before 2017, peregrine falcons were listed as endangered in Massachusetts. In 2019, their status in the state was improved to Special Concern. Peregrine falcons were removed from the Federal Endangered Species List in 1999.