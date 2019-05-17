Person allegedly hid undersized striped bass in duffel bag

NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police officials were called to New Bedford where a person fishing illegally had allegedly kept and hidden an undersized striped bass in a duffel bag Thursday.

According to Massachusetts Environmental Police officials, the person was seen leaving the area Thursday night and was in possession of six striped bass ranging from 16-23 inches in length.

Police seized the gear and the person was criminally summoned for fishing without a saltwater permit, possession of undersized striped bass, and possession over the recreational limit.

Officials say the fish were still alive and returned to the sea.

Mass Environmental Police reminds fisherman that the recreational limit for striped bass is one fish with a minimum of 28-inches.

