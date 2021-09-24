Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available at 460 locations in Massachusetts for those eligible

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker administration on Friday released details on how residents eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot can access it in the Commonwealth.

Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Pfizer boosters are now available for all residents over 65-years-old, as well as, individuals 18 and over who are at high risk and have received their second dose of the Pfizer shot for at least six months:

Individuals 65 years of age and older.

Individuals 18-64 years of age at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC.

Individuals 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings.

This makes 600,000 Massachusetts residents eligible for the shots, the state expects to administer over 300,000 Pfizer booster shots by mid-October. They will be available at over 460 locations in the state, including 450 retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

Some appointments are available for booking now and more will be available online in the coming days. The Baker admin said it is also finalizing plans with other health care providers for residents to have more availability to the boosters in October.

The Pfizer booster shots have also been prioritized for all long-term care residents in the state, including the Soldiers’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea. State public health officials have been working with the facilities to get residents and staff booster shots on-site, the Baker admin said.

Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in vaccinations; over 99 percent of people 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 4.6 million individuals are fully vaccinated, with 90% of all adults having at least one dose.