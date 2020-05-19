Phase 2: Hair salons, pet groomers, retail stores to re-open in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker announced the state’s full re-opening plan on Monday which allowed some businesses to open immediately while others will be allowed to open next week.

Under the Governor’s plan, the first things to reopen are places of worship, construction sites, and manufacturing companies.

Next Monday, May 25, businesses such as hair salons, pet groomers, and retail shops will be allowed to partially open as long as they follow both mandatory sanitary procedures and industry-specific guidance. Phase 2 will also allow the re-opening of beaches, parks, drive-in theaters, and certain athletic fields next week.

The governor’s plan requires at least 3 weeks between each phase, but if the public health data trends are negative, specific industries, regions, or the entire state may need to return to an earlier phase. The “stay-at-home” advisory has also been changed to a “safer-at-home” advisory which puts in place the same safety measures but allows for more movement across the state.