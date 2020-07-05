Phase III of Massachusetts re-opening plan begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we enter a new week, Monday will be the next phase under the state’s reopening plan.

Phase III includes the reopening of multiple industries and eased restrictions. Impacting local residents, businesses that can open Monday are movie theaters, casinos, museums, and fitness facilities. That state also says certain indoor recreational activities with a low potential of contact.

The allowed gathering size has also increased. Indoor gatherings are now eight people per 1,000 square feet and no more than 25 people in one enclosed space. When it comes to outdoor gatherings, outdoor facilities can operate at 25 percent, occupancy with a maximum of 100 people.

For public health, adult health and substance abuse services may resume as well.



