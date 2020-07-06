Phase III reopening beings in Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The first step of Phase III of the states reopening plan begins Monday.

Movie theaters, museums, casinos, and fitness facilities will be allowed to open their doors. While MGM Springfield and the Springfield museums fall under those categories, both are delaying their complete reopening until next Monday, July 13.

Each business sector has specific guidelines outlined by the state that they must follow in order to reopen. For example, fitness facilities must operate at 40 percent capacity, and equipment must be sanitized after every use.

The entire City of Boston is holding off Phase III until Next Monday. Along with reopening more businesses, Phase III also eases some social gathering restrictions, indoor gathers are now limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet and no more than 25 people in one enclosed space.