AYER, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted in central Massachusetts in the town of Ayer.

Michele Gruber shared photos of a bear in the town of Ayer to 22News. The bear can be seen eating from a bird feeder in a yard. Another photo shows the bear climbing a tree to reach a birdhouse.

Credit: Michele Gruber

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife recommend residents that live in western Massachusetts, northern Middlesex County, and Worcester County should remove their birdfeeders to reduce the chance of bears searching for food in yards. Natural foods like acorns and other nuts are lacking this year due to a lower fall mast crop. Bears will easily skip the search for natural foods like skunk cabbage if they have an easier access to birdfeeders, according to MassWildlife.

If you can safely take a video or photos of a bear in your yard, send it to reportit@wwlp.com.