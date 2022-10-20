Sent to 22News via Report It

Beach day in Longmeadow

Photo sent to 22News from Nicole Sweeney

Skeletons take over House

There are at least 30 skeletons on display at this house!

Spooky House in Mansfield

Amanda Willette told 22News that 🎃 Halloween is her family’s absolute favorite holiday! Their entire yard is a walk-through of monsters 👻 and graveyards. She says around 500 people come every year and walk through the fog to the sound of creepy music.

With 15 hydraulic creatures and scenes, grown men have jumped and even one woman went into labor. 😱

Photo sent to 22News from Amanda Willette

The Mansfield home features displays of a butcher, skeleton, sailor, clowns, wolf, scarecrow, Frankenstein, electric chair, coffins, and more.

Westfield on Weekends posted a list of homes submitted to their drive-by Haunted Houses Tour.