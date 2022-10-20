CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Show 22News your Halloween decorations by emailing your photos and, or videos to Reportit@wwlp.com!
Beach day in Longmeadow
Skeletons take over House
There are at least 30 skeletons on display at this house!
Spooky House in Mansfield
Amanda Willette told 22News that 🎃 Halloween is her family’s absolute favorite holiday! Their entire yard is a walk-through of monsters 👻 and graveyards. She says around 500 people come every year and walk through the fog to the sound of creepy music.
With 15 hydraulic creatures and scenes, grown men have jumped and even one woman went into labor. 😱
The Mansfield home features displays of a butcher, skeleton, sailor, clowns, wolf, scarecrow, Frankenstein, electric chair, coffins, and more.
Westfield on Weekends posted a list of homes submitted to their drive-by Haunted Houses Tour.
- 24 Lisa Ln
- 72 Moseley Ave
- 598 Granville Rd
- 54 Western Ave
- 3 Montgomery St
- 76 Governor Dr
- 21 S Broad St
- 55 Deborah Ln
- 44 Sabrina Brooke Ln
- 88 Susan Dr
- 73 Glenwood Dr
- 63 Crane Ave
- 10 Parker Ave
- 321 Montgomery Rd
- 67 Highland Ave
- 46 Waterford Dr
- 14 Cross St
- 11 Paper St
- 24 Old Farm Rd
- 103 Woodside Terrace
- 100 Squawfield Rd
- 54 Radisson Ln
- 5 Joyce Dr
- 12 Paper St