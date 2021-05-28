PHOTOS: Fire at Teddy G’s in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several departments helped put out a fire at a restaurant in Sturbridge Friday morning.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, crews were called to Teddy G’s located on 179 Main Street at around 3 a.m. Additional crews were called after the fire was located in the kitchen area.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Friday to say they will be closed the next few days as they cleanup and restore the kitchen.

Sturbridge police and fire were assisted by the fire departments in Southbridge, Charlton, and Spencer for help with overhaul, RIT and station coverage.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.