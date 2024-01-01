BOSTON (WWLP) – As Massachusetts was celebrating the new year, the first babies of 2024 were born.

Three baby girls were born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston at exactly 00:00 on January 1st, according to a news release from Mass General Bringham.

Mom Margarita and dad Roberto of Dorchester gave birth to a baby girl Selena at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, weighing six pounds, five ounces. They are all doing great and are resting comfortably. This is the third year in a row that one of the first babies born in the new year was at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Photo by Brigham and Women’s Hospital. In the photo (from left to right): dad Roberto and mom Margarita holding baby Selena Margarita

Photo by Brigham and Women’s Hospital. In the photo (from left to right): dad Roberto, mom Margarita and baby Selena Margarita; Brigham and Women’s Hospital Labor & Delivery Nurses Tracey Holland, RN and Presley Silva, RN; Joan Hier, MD; and Kathleen Koenigs, MD.

Courtesy photo: Emily Margaret DeRoma entered the world at midnight at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Courtesy photo: Min Li and Huaien Wang welcomed Baby Ophelia at midnight at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Courtesy photo: Baby Ophelia ushered in the new year right at midnight at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Two healthy baby girls were born at the stroke of midnight at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Emily Margaret entered the world weighing seven pounds, 15 ounces, and measuring 20 ½ inches long. She is the third daughter of Eileen and Andrew DeRoma of Canton.

Baby Ophelia is the first child of Min Li and Huaien Wang of Quincy and came out weighing six pounds, eight ounces, and measures 19 ½ inches long.