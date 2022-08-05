HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos of the sunrise over Hatfield Friday morning.

It will be a mix of sun & clouds on Friday. Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon & evening. These storms will be “hit or miss” but could bring some heavy downpours. If you have outdoor plans for this afternoon and evening, keep an eye on the radar on the 22News app. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

If you have a news tip, photos, or videos, email us at ReportIt@wwlp.com.